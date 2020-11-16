Clemson vs. Florida State depth charts

TigerNet Staff by

No. 4 Clemson returns to the Sunshine State and a date with Florida State on Saturday at noon (ABC).

Clemson has won five in a row in the series and averaged a 32-point margin of victory in the last three.

Clemson's depth chart reflects the rotation at Notre Dame mostly, with the change of note on offense being Joseph Ngata listed as a sole starter in one receiver position and not a co-starter with Frank Ladson Jr (hip injury; played only 6 snaps at Notre Dame). The big return to the top of the depth chart is Trevor Lawrence at QB.

Compare the teams below (depth chart in link if on mobile):