Clemson on top of Coaches Poll after Big Ten's added back in fold

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

College football rankings are gonna get really silly this season and the Coaches Poll is this week’s prime example.

Unlike the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll decided to make Big Ten teams eligible again after one week off due to their reversal on playing this fall and Saturday’s schedule announcements.

Clemson is still your nation’s No. 1 (44 first-place votes), while preseason No. 2 Ohio State is No. 10, Penn State rejoined at No. 13, Wisconsin at No. 17 and Minnesota at No. 22.

The top-5 is filled out by Alabama, which also hasn't played a game, Oklahoma, Georgia and LSU (in the same boat as the Big Ten and Alabama with no games yet). LSU dropped two of its first-place votes and holds one now, as well as Alabama, with Ohio State gaining two and obviously not finding itself on some ballots yet.

The ACC has reps also at No. 7 with Notre Dame, No. 12 with North Carolina, No. 14 with Miami and No. 24 with Virginia Tech, with Louisville dropping out from a No. 16 ranking after getting blown out at home by the Hurricanes.

Clemson returns to action at home versus Coastal Division winner Virginia on Oct. 3, which plays its season opener against Duke on Saturday.

Coaches Poll - 9/20

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes

1 Clemson 2-0 1196 44

2 Alabama 0-0 1119 1

3 Oklahoma 1-0 1019

3 Georgia 0-0 1019

5 Louisiana State 0-0 962 1

6 Florida 0-0 899

7 Notre Dame 2-0 896

8 Auburn 0-0 766

9 Texas 1-0 764

10 Ohio State 0-0 741 2

11 Texas A&M 0-0 651

12 North Carolina 1-0 563

13 Penn State 0-0 536

14 Miami 2-0 500 0

15 Central Florida 1-0 497

16 Cincinnati 1-0 416

17 Wisconsin 0-0 411

18 Oklahoma State 1-0 315

19 Michigan 0-0 287

20 Memphis 1-0 269

21 Tennessee 0-0 266

22 Minnesota 0-0 178

23 Brigham Young 1-0 177

24 Virginia Tech 0-0 167

25 UL Lafayette 2-0 158

Dropped out:No. 16 Louisville; No. 20 Kentucky; No. 23 Appalachian State; No. 24 Baylor; No. 25 Army.

Receiving votes: Kentucky 146; Pittsburgh 140; Army 121; Baylor 57; Louisville 53; Southern Methodist 42; West Virginia 41; Marshall 40; Iowa 39; Texas Christian 26; Virginia 24; South Carolina 22; Boston College 20; Appalachian State 12; Mississippi 10; Mississippi State 7; Arkansas St. 6; NC State 5; Nebraska 4; Georgia Tech 4; Coastal Carolina 4; Air Force 3; Louisiana Tech 2.