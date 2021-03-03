Clemson midfielder named National Player of the Week

Sophomore Caroline Conti was named as the Division I Women’s National Player of the Week, announced by United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday. It is the first national recognition for the Greenville, S.C. native. “I’m honored for this recognition, but I wouldn’t be here without the work and support of all of my teammates and coaches,” said Conti. “I am excited for what’s coming for us this season and ready for much more work to do - humble and hungry.” Netting a brace in the spring opener, Conti added another goal and an assist on Sunday’s match against the Cougars, pushing her two-game total to seven points. Her brace marked the second multi-goal game of her young career after notching her first in the fall portion of the season against Virginia Tech. The forward, who played her high school days with J.L. Mann Academy, while earning back-to-back South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year nods, took over the team lead for goals and points with her performance over the weekend.

Throughout her two years on campus, Conti has recorded 20 career points, 14 of which have come in the 2020-21 season thus far.

United Soccer Coaches Players of the Week are a weekly recognition of the on-field accomplishments of players competing at the intercollegiate level. United Soccer Coaches names one male and one female recipient at all three NCAA levels and the two Junior College levels, selected from nominations submitted by sports information directors.