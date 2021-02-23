Clemson men's basketball has game rescheduled

The Tigers will head to Syracuse on March 3 for a 5 p.m. tip on ACC Network. The Tigers downed the Orange at home in their first matchup on Feb. 6, 78-61.

Clemson is set to return to action after a pause for COVID-19 protocol at Wake Forest on Wednesday (4:30 p.m./ACCN).

The Syracuse game is scheduled to be bookended by home games with Miami (2 p.m. Saturday) and Pittsburgh (noon, March 6).

The Tigers (13-5, 7-5 ACC) are projected as high as a 5-seed currently in the NCAA Tournament (CBS).