|
Clemson men's basketball has game rescheduled
|2021 Feb 23, Tue 13:07-
Clemson announced one of its five postponed ACC games this season has been rescheduled.
The Tigers will head to Syracuse on March 3 for a 5 p.m. tip on ACC Network. The Tigers downed the Orange at home in their first matchup on Feb. 6, 78-61. Clemson is set to return to action after a pause for COVID-19 protocol at Wake Forest on Wednesday (4:30 p.m./ACCN). The Syracuse game is scheduled to be bookended by home games with Miami (2 p.m. Saturday) and Pittsburgh (noon, March 6). The Tigers (13-5, 7-5 ACC) are projected as high as a 5-seed currently in the NCAA Tournament (CBS).
The Tigers will head to Syracuse on March 3 for a 5 p.m. tip on ACC Network. The Tigers downed the Orange at home in their first matchup on Feb. 6, 78-61.
Clemson is set to return to action after a pause for COVID-19 protocol at Wake Forest on Wednesday (4:30 p.m./ACCN).
The Syracuse game is scheduled to be bookended by home games with Miami (2 p.m. Saturday) and Pittsburgh (noon, March 6).
The Tigers (13-5, 7-5 ACC) are projected as high as a 5-seed currently in the NCAA Tournament (CBS).
?? SCHEDULE UPDATE ??#ClemsonGRIT ?? Syracuse— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 23, 2021
?? Wednesday, March 3
?? Carrier Dome
?? 5 PM
?? ACCN pic.twitter.com/QN8HM8tRWm