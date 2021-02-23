Clemson men's basketball has game rescheduled
by - 2021 Feb 23, Tue 13:07
Clemson won the first game between the teams earlier this month. (ACC photo)
Clemson announced one of its five postponed ACC games this season has been rescheduled.

The Tigers will head to Syracuse on March 3 for a 5 p.m. tip on ACC Network. The Tigers downed the Orange at home in their first matchup on Feb. 6, 78-61.

Clemson is set to return to action after a pause for COVID-19 protocol at Wake Forest on Wednesday (4:30 p.m./ACCN).

The Syracuse game is scheduled to be bookended by home games with Miami (2 p.m. Saturday) and Pittsburgh (noon, March 6).

The Tigers (13-5, 7-5 ACC) are projected as high as a 5-seed currently in the NCAA Tournament (CBS).

