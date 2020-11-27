Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 impact on program
by - Friday, November 27, 2020 4:07 PM
Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 impact on program

Clemson Athletics reported Friday the completion of 1,277 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26 with eight athletes and two staff members testing positive.

Since June 1, Clemson reports that athletes and athletic staff have completed 18,154 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 212 positive results (166 athletes, 46 staff), 1.2% positive, and no hospitalizations.

The ACC has a third round of testing on Fridays for football where the results are not included in the school's Friday report. Last week, one player tested positive in that testing to set in motion the events that resulted in a game cancellation with the team in Tallahassee, Florida to play Florida State.

Clemson is scheduled to host Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (ABC). Among other events this weekend, Clemson women's basketball is also hosting Presbyterian at 5 p.m. on Friday and then Charlotte on Monday at 2 p.m.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson-Pitt game moved to another TV network
Clemson-Pitt game moved to another TV network
Nation's No. 1 CB has Clemson in top-6
Nation's No. 1 CB has Clemson in top-6
Simms, Honor lead Clemson to Space Coast Challenge Championship
Simms, Honor lead Clemson to Space Coast Challenge Championship
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week