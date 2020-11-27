Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 impact on program

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson Athletics reported Friday the completion of 1,277 COVID-19 PCR tests on athletes and staff from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26 with eight athletes and two staff members testing positive.

Since June 1, Clemson reports that athletes and athletic staff have completed 18,154 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 212 positive results (166 athletes, 46 staff), 1.2% positive, and no hospitalizations.

The ACC has a third round of testing on Fridays for football where the results are not included in the school's Friday report. Last week, one player tested positive in that testing to set in motion the events that resulted in a game cancellation with the team in Tallahassee, Florida to play Florida State.

Clemson is scheduled to host Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (ABC). Among other events this weekend, Clemson women's basketball is also hosting Presbyterian at 5 p.m. on Friday and then Charlotte on Monday at 2 p.m.