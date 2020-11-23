Clemson-Virginia Tech game time placed on 6-day hold

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is set to continue its run outside of its typical ACC schedule by heading to Virginia Tech for a Dec. 5 kickoff.

The ACC announced on Monday that it's entire Dec. 5 slate is on a 6-day hold, going to that option for a second week in a row for Saturday games. The game time will be announced on Sunday.

Clemson has won five in a row in the series after breaking a five-game losing streak to the Hokies with a 23-3 win in Blacksburg in 2011. They last played in 2017 in Blacksburg, a 31-17 decision.

Virginia Tech (4-5, 4-4 ACC) has the upcoming week off after a 47-14 loss at Pitt, which extended its losing streak to three games. Clemson looks to play for the first time since Nov. 7 in hosting Pittsburgh on Saturday (3:30 p.m./ESPN).

Other games on the ACC Dec. 5 slate include Boston College at Virginia, Florida State at Duke, Georgia Tech at NC State, Western Carolina at North Carolina, Miami at Wake Forest and Syracuse at Notre Dame (NBC broadcast).