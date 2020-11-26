Clemson-Pitt game moved to another TV network
by - Thursday, November 26, 2020 9:41 PM
(ACC photo)
(ACC photo)

Clemson (7-1) and Pittsburgh (5-4) will now air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The game was previously set for ESPN but the cancellation of Colorado-USC for COVID-19 reasons Saturday left ABC without a game.

Saturday is Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day in Death Valley.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson-Pitt game moved to another TV network
Clemson-Pitt game moved to another TV network
Clemson receiver has surgery, out until at least postseason
Clemson receiver has surgery, out until at least postseason
Reports: Clemson president among leading candidates for ACC commissioner
Reports: Clemson president among leading candidates for ACC commissioner
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week