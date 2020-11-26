Clemson-Pitt game moved to another TV network

Clemson (7-1) and Pittsburgh (5-4) will now air on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The game was previously set for ESPN but the cancellation of Colorado-USC for COVID-19 reasons Saturday left ABC without a game.

Saturday is Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day in Death Valley.

TV UPDATE: Saturday's game against Pitt will now air on ABC. Kickoff time remains set for 3:30 p.m. ET. https://t.co/EyrqTsQJVK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 27, 2020