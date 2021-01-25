BREAKING

Clemson-BC postponed, Clemson will play Louisville on Wednesday
by - 2021 Jan 25, Mon 08:36
Aamir Simms and Co. hope to get back on track against Louisville
Aamir Simms and Co. hope to get back on track against Louisville

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Boston College’s men’s basketball games at Clemson and Louisville have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 27 and Saturday, January 30, respectively. Louisville will now play at Clemson on Wednesday in a game that will tip at 9:00 PM and be carried on RSN.

The postponements follow positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The ACC also announced that Georgia Tech will play at Louisville on Monday, February 1 in a rescheduled game that will tip at 2:00 PM and be carried on ACC Network.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for January 27, January 30 and February 1:

Wednesday, January 27

Miami at Florida State | ACCN | 6 PM

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | RSN | 7 PM

Wake Forest at NC State | ACCN | 8 PM

Louisville at Clemson | RSN | 9 PM (originally scheduled for March 3)

Saturday, January 30

Clemson at Duke | ESPN | Noon

Miami at Wake Forest | ACCN | 2 PM

Florida State at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 4 PM

Virginia at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 6 PM

Notre Dame at Pitt | ACCN | 8 PM

Monday, February 1

Georgia Tech at Louisville | ACCN | 2 PM (rescheduled from January 9)

Duke at Miami | ESPN | 7 PM

Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal
Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal
WATCH: Drunk Bills fans burn Sammy Watkins' jersey before playoff matchup
WATCH: Drunk Bills fans burn Sammy Watkins' jersey before playoff matchup
Rising Florida prospect picks up Clemson offer
Rising Florida prospect picks up Clemson offer
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week