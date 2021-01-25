Clemson-BC postponed, Clemson will play Louisville on Wednesday

Press Release by

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Boston College’s men’s basketball games at Clemson and Louisville have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 27 and Saturday, January 30, respectively. Louisville will now play at Clemson on Wednesday in a game that will tip at 9:00 PM and be carried on RSN. The postponements follow positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report). The ACC also announced that Georgia Tech will play at Louisville on Monday, February 1 in a rescheduled game that will tip at 2:00 PM and be carried on ACC Network.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for January 27, January 30 and February 1:

Wednesday, January 27

Miami at Florida State | ACCN | 6 PM

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | RSN | 7 PM

Wake Forest at NC State | ACCN | 8 PM

Louisville at Clemson | RSN | 9 PM (originally scheduled for March 3)

Saturday, January 30

Clemson at Duke | ESPN | Noon

Miami at Wake Forest | ACCN | 2 PM

Florida State at Georgia Tech | ACCN | 4 PM

Virginia at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 6 PM

Notre Dame at Pitt | ACCN | 8 PM

Monday, February 1

Georgia Tech at Louisville | ACCN | 2 PM (rescheduled from January 9)

Duke at Miami | ESPN | 7 PM