Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, November 5, 2020 1:41 PM
Kelly prepared in case those pesky Tigers try to steal signs (Kim Klement - USA Today Sports)
Kelly prepared in case those pesky Tigers try to steal signs (Kim Klement - USA Today Sports)

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media Thursday previewing the heavyweight contest between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

During the media teleconference, Kelly was asked about the possibility of Clemson's defense stealing offensive signals on the sidelines.

“I think you have to be cognizant of it and be aware of it. We’ve lived it," he said. "We’re prepared for it. We’ve got to do a great job that we don’t tip anything off."

Clemson is currently a 5.5 point road favorite for the highly-anticipated matchup in South Bend.

This is the second time this year that reporters have asked about sign-stealing regarding Clemson.

Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee said the following back on October 6 as he prepared for his team's 42-17 shellacking against the Tigers.

"Clemson is known well for doing it, but so are a lot of other people," he said. "It's just part of the game. We have to be aware of it, but at the same time, we have to go play. There's nothing in the rules against stealing signals."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up
Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up
LOOK: Unique Clemson Ring Plaque
LOOK: Unique Clemson Ring Plaque
Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 impact on program
Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 impact on program
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 42) Author
spacer TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 TigerNet News
spacer uh...
 HITT Man®
spacer LOL...bless his heart !!!
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: LOL...bless his heart !!!
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Ok so when you throw up the same
 bleedsorange81®
spacer Re: Ok so when you throw up the same
 Morris24
spacer Then get smarter people to signal them in
 under11par®
spacer Re: Then get smarter people to signal them in
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Then get smarter people to signal them in
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: Then get smarter people to signal them in
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Then get smarter people to signal them in
 Morris24
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer BK, you just don't know how to do it right.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer often great skill is indistinguishable from magic***
 TigerCook®
spacer I never get this....
 TennesseeLadyTiger®
spacer Is BK related to Dave Doerean?
 HillRockTiger
spacer Hopefully, we can get a read on them Saturday night.
 Chuckston T-Man
spacer If you're not trying to figure out what the opponent's doing
 BengalBilly
spacer Re: If you're not trying to figure out what the opponent's doing
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 lovingit®
spacer yeah, thats why you lost 30-3 the last time.... got it.
 El Tigre 1
spacer I guess he's got to blame it on something...
 BigCUFan®
spacer What?
 CU51996
spacer Not so sure the kid at BC isn't better than Book***
 BigCUFan®
spacer If you can't hide it so it's not stolen it's your own d@mn
 wilbur82®
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 Irish1
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 prescotttiger
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 Irish1
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 jerseytiger1980
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 Vermontfan1221
spacer OK Brian. Let's talk about something a little more serious:
 Fillthevalley
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 TwoNats®
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 ancientorange
spacer It’s not “stealing” if it isn’t against the rules. It’s decoding.
 MDT1GER
spacer I'm just a Tiger fan, don't know much...
 CUTiger78®
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 gat1ger
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 MackDaddy®
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 MackDaddy®
spacer Re: TNET: Brian Kelly on Clemson stealing offensive signals: "We've lived it"
 MackDaddy®
Read all 42 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week