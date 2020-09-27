AP Poll sees shakeup with upsets, more Power 5 teams added to rankings

TigerNet Staff by

The Associated Press top 25 added the Big Ten and Pac-12 to its rankings this week, and that, combined with a couple major upsets, changed things around quite a bit after the largest slate of games yet.

Clemson is still your No. 1 after the bye week with 55 out of 62 first-place votes, followed by Alabama (3), Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Ohio State, after a preseason No. 2 ranking, returned to the AP Poll at No. 6 with four first-place votes. Penn State also rejoined the top-10, at No. 10. Oregon was the lone Pac-12 team to make the top-25 at No. 14, while fellow preseason top-25 teams Southern Cal (17) and Utah (22) were left out.

Miami moved up four spots to No. 8 after dispatching rival Florida State at home. UNC is No. 12, while Pittsburgh is No. 24 out of the ACC also. Despite opening with a 45-24 win over NC State, Virginia Tech fell out from No. 20 after the addtion of more Power 5 teams.

Oklahoma fell to No. 18 and LSU to No. 20 after being upset this weekend.

AP Poll - 9/27

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Clemson (2-0) 1 1,542 (55)

2 Alabama (1-0) 2 1,473 (3)

3 Florida (1-0) 5 1,324

4 Georgia (1-0) 4 1,310

5 Notre Dame (2-0) 7 1,231

6 * Ohio State (0-0) 1,169 (4)

7 Auburn (1-0) 8 1,133

8 Miami (FL) (3-0) 12 1,045

9 Texas (2-0) 8 862

10 * Penn State (0-0) 840

11 UCF (2-0) 13 743

12 North Carolina (1-0) 11 734

13 Texas A&M (1-0) 10 705

14 * Oregon (0-0) 651

15 Cincinnati (2-0) 14 646

16 Mississippi State (1-0) 590

17 Oklahoma State (2-0) 15 555

18 Oklahoma (1-1) 3 535

19 * Wisconsin (0-0) 510

20 LSU (0-1) 6 401

21 Tennessee (1-0) 16 377

22 Brigham Young (2-0) 18 295

23 * Michigan (0-0) 277

24 Pittsburgh (3-0) 21 248

25 Memphis (1-0) 17 196

Others receiving votes:

Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, * Minnesota 110, * USC 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, * Iowa 16, * Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3