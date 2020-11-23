ACC commissioner Swofford addresses Clemson-FSU postponement, Swinney comments

ACC commissioner John Swofford made his first public comments on the Clemson-FSU postponement and subsequent fallout.

The teams officially could not come to an agreement to play after a Clemson reserve picked up a positive test Friday after traveling to Tallahassee.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made strong comments Sunday saying that the Seminoles used COVID as excuse to get out of the game and really forfeited in his eyes. He said he had no intention of returning to Tallahassee without the Tigers being compensated for their trip over the weekend or that the Seminoles should come to Clemson if they wanted to play this season.

Swofford came out against Swinney's comments in an ESPN interview.

"It's unfortunate and I don't think anyone is in a position to question the decision making of a medical officer in this type of situation," Swofford told ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "That's where the decision lies, and in the eyes of our presidents and athletic directors, that's where the decision should lie."

Swofford said he trusts the medical staff in place at the schools.

"I don't think there's any blame here," Swofford said. "We've got to remember the world in which we're operating right now. People are following the protocols as agreed upon before the season started, and people are trying to make the best decisions for the right reasons, and you respect that."

Swofford also addressed the possible rescheduling of the game.

"We want to make certain as we head down the stretch and there are games critical in determining the two teams that would be in Charlotte, that the right games be played at the right time, and so there's no great rush to do this, but hopefully the two teams will play," he said.

