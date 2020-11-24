ACC announces moving of basketball tournament to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, from March 9-13. The tournament originally was scheduled to be played at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., which will now play host to the 2024 event. The decision to relocate the March 2021 event was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”

The ACC previously announced the 2022 event will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the 2023 event will return to Greensboro Coliseum.

Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the ACC Tournament more than any other venue and will welcome the event for the 28th time in 2021.

The ACC Tournament has been held in eight different cities and 12 venues since the inaugural event in March 1954. Since 2000, the tournament has been played throughout the ACC footprint, including nine times in Greensboro, four times in Charlotte, three times in Atlanta, twice in Washington, D.C., twice in Brooklyn and once in Tampa.

The 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will also be held at Greensboro Coliseum, as previously announced. The event is scheduled from March 3-7.

The 2021 ACC Winter Olympic Sports Championship Schedule has also been confirmed as follows:

Women’s Swimming and Diving

February 17-21

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Men’s Swimming and Diving

February 24-27

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Indoor Track and Field

February 25-27

Clemson University

Fencing

February 27-28

University of North Carolina

Wrestling

February 28

North Carolina State University