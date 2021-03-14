The Perfect Prospect: Amari Rodgers does it all for NFL scouts

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Amari Rodgers went into Thursday’s Clemson Pro Day wanting to put on a show for the assembled NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers, so when he was asked to take some reps as a running back — he didn’t hesitate. He ran routes out of the backfield. After all, Rodgers is the perfect prospect. "I wasn't expecting that until one of the scouts said he wanted to see me run routes out of the backfield. Just to see how I can line up in the backfield on third down mismatched against linebackers," Rodgers said after running a pair of impressive 40-yard dashes at 4.45 and 4.44 seconds. "Definitely comfortable in the slot. But the biggest thing with me is that I started at outside receiver until my junior year at Clemson. So I can play outside and inside. Then you saw today they put me in the backfield. So, this whole process I just been trying to show how versatile I am and how valuable I am. You can put me in different areas and let me make plays." Rodgers’ performance did nothing to dispel the fact that he will be a great addition to whatever NFL team picks him in next month’s NFL draft. One of those teams might be the Baltimore Ravens, where his father (Tee Martin) is the wide receivers coach.

"I would love to play for my father and the Ravens," Rodgers said. "That would be the perfect situation. I had the chance in high school to play for him, so now is the perfect time. So, you know, hopefully, God blesses me with that opportunity."

Who does he model his game after?

"From watching and comparing myself to NFL players, I say right now Jarvis Landry is one person that I feel like play like," Rodgers said. "My mindset, approach towards the game is just like his. I watched him a lot, I studied his game and tried to take different things from his game and put it in mine and see if it works. But, you know, I just love his mindset, I love is grit, and I just love how when he touches the ball you know he's trying to score every single time."

Former NFL quarterback and current ACC Network analyst EJ Manuel said Rodgers is the perfect prospect.

"I think it's just really also about [Rodgers'] hands and his versatility," Manuel said. "When you can catch the ball across the middle, he can run around fades, he can ISO up on a linebacker and run past him, he can ISO up on a nickel back and run past him, he can ISO on an outside corner and run past him.

"So I think he's the perfect prospect, especially talking about a guy that's gonna play slot for a long time in the NFL."

The NFL has four years of game tape to watch on Rodgers, so I asked him what he was hoping to show them that might be a little different than what they’ve seen on film.

"How fast I am in everything. How quick and explosive I play," Rodgers said. "My 40, showing my true speed with a 4.44. And my route-running, my get-off, and how fast I came off the ball. They look for that, how fast you come off, because as a receiver if you don't show speed at the beginning of your route, the DB isn't going to be threatened."

Rodgers has played in a lot of big games during his Clemson career and he’s played against many of the best players in the country. Now, he wants to see how does against the best in the NFL and he didn’t hesitate to name a corner he would to compete against.

"Jalen Ramsey probably," Rodgers said, picking the All-Pro cornerback from the Los Angeles Rams. "He's from Tennessee and I am, too. Two Tennessee boys going at it."