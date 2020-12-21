Ohio State’s number of games played huge factor to Dabo Swinney

Wait a few minutes and watch social media and you will see where the Big Ten changes another rule that helps Ohio State make the College Football Playoff, whether it’s changing the number of games played or changing its own COVID-19 protocols. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t fooled but thinks the Tigers might have an advantage when it comes to playing a higher number of games. Clemson has played 11 games this season and started fall camp in early August, and Swinney mentioned Sunday night during a teleconference with the media that his team is now in week 21 of battling protocols while also trying to maintain an edge. Ohio State didn’t start until late October and has played just six games. To Swinney, games matter and the fact that Ohio State played just six games shouldn’t put the Buckeyes on equal footing with the teams who have been at it longer, a point he made with when he voted the 6-0 Buckeyes No. 11 in the Coaches Poll.

“I think the games matter. The mental and physical toll of a season -- there's nobody out there that would say that somebody who's played 11 games versus somebody who's played six is better physically or something like that because it's a long season,” Swinney said. “We're going on Week 21. These guys have had no break. It's been a grind, not just football-wise, but the mental challenge and the personal sacrifice and commitment that everybody's had to make to be able to play and continue to play. It's been incredible.

“Our guys have been so committed in that regard. So yeah, anytime you step in between the lines in the game of football, that's a lot of practices. That's a lot of physicality. So I definitely think that it matters. But at the end of the day, none of that matters in New Orleans. What matters is who plays the best in those four quarters.”

Buckeye head coach Ryan Day was asked if he thinks his team will be at a competitive disadvantage after having played fewer games.

“I mean, it's a great question. I don't know, because it's never really been done before. So what does it really mean? I don't really know,” Day said. “I think at the end of the day, it's who executes better and plays tougher in the end. When you play in big games, you have to execute at a high level. That's really what it comes down to. Both teams are going to play hard. Everything is on the line. It is who executes better is going to pull it out. We have to do that. Whether we played six, eight, ten, or they played 12, I don't really know. I don't know what that really means. So we'll try not to focus on that. We'll try to execute the best game we could possibly -- do the best job we can on Saturday.”

Swinney then took another jab at the Buckeye schedule.

“Anytime you are playing someone you have some familiarity with, that is a positive. You can look back at tape where you matched up,” Swinney said. “Just like playing an opponent every year, you go back and look at last year’s game. You have different people and things like that, but you can still get a feel. Of course, you can go back and study their games this year. That will be a quick study for us. There was only six. That will be a little easier.

“(Ohio State is) going to have to study 11 games. You have to study every play, offense, defense, special teams. Plus, you are going back to last year. So, it does make it a little easier because there is not much tape to pour through. You can’t make it up. There are only six games.”