Big Kentucky lineman moves into Clemson Sunday with a goal in mind

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Walker Parks has gained weight and now wants to compete for a spot on Clemson’s offensive line. The 4-star offensive tackle prospect will move into his new room at Clemson Sunday and start workouts with his new teammates on Monday. The Lexington (KY) Frederick Douglass prospect is the first signee for the Tigers out of the state of Kentucky since 2002 (Justin Miller). It’s a day that Parks has been looking forward to for a long time. “I am really excited. I was talking to my dad about it. It feels like it has been forever, and it really has,” Parks said. “I have been committed for almost two years now. It's one of those things I have been working towards for so long and I am so glad that it is finally here. I am ready to get to work and start the journey for real now.” Parks will room with fellow offensive line signee Trent Howard.

“We met on our official visit. We hung out that night and he is a really cool dude,” Parks said. “I am looking forward to that. We get along well. We are pretty similar in our hobbies and things.”

What is he looking forward to the most?

“Probably getting in the weight room with Coach (Joey Batson) and getting to the training table. I have been following along in the book that he gave me on my official visit,” Parks said. “It is the program that they use, so I have been following that the last couple of months. But having a training table will be huge and I am excited to see what kind of gains I can make with that. I am also excited about meeting the other offensive linemen. I've only been able to meet the guys in my class and I've only been able to just with the other guys. So I am excited to meet them and bond with them. It will be exciting to just be around the team and be a part of the team.”

The NCAA has proposed a six-week ramp-up to the season and Parks is fine with the extra work.

“The more the better for me. I have been going over the playbook and I have all of the offensive line calls memorized,” he said. “I know those like I know the back of my hand. But in certain situations, knowing when to call them, I am still struggling with those. So those six weeks would help me technique-wise, so six weeks would help us a ton. If that's the case I would be really happy with that.”

Parks is listed on the recruiting websites as a 6-6, 275-pounder, and when we saw him in Dallas at The Opening Finals he checked in at 273 pounds. However, he has changed his body and will enter Clemson at 295-pounds and ready to compete for a spot.

“Obviously, I want to come in and play. That is a huge goal of mine,” Parks said. “I want to get on the field and I feel like I am going to get on the field. I am confident in that. But with the depth that we have coming in, we have guys that we need to step up. And I am not worried, because I am cool under pressure and I know that when the time comes I will be able to perform well if I train right and do everything I am supposed to do.

“I definitely want to compete for that second-string spot at right tackle, if not compete for the starting spot. I have a lot of respect for Jordan McFadden because he's a great player. I want to get with him and learn from him because he has more experience than I do. But whether I am first string or fourth string, as long as we contribute as a group then I am happy.”