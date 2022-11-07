CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tigers down Bulldogs in season-opener
CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball team (1-0) opened the season at Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday morning, downing the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1), 81-54. Thirteen different Tigers met the court, with ten putting up points.

Freshman Ruby Whitehorn led Clemson in points and rebounds with 17 and nine, respectively. Two other Tigers, Amari Robinson, and Daisha Bradford, put up double-digits to help capture the win, with 14 and 10, respectively.

The Tigers pounced early, putting up 49 first-half points to Gardner-Webb’s 22. Clemson went on an early 15-0 run over four minutes within the first quarter to take the lead it would never relinquish. Bradford closed out the first half with a three-point buzzer-beater to give Clemson the 27-point halftime advantage.

The teams went back and forth for most of the third quarter, but the Tigers opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run to put the game away.

Clemson’s stifling defense held Gardner-Webb to 6-28 from three-point range, and just 19-69 from the floor.

Up next, Clemson will host the Wofford Terriers on Thursday, November 10th. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ACCNX.

