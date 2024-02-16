Tigers come up short against Yellow Jackets

CU Athletic Communications

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 63, Georgia Tech 64 RECORDS: Clemson (11-14, 4-9 ACC), Georgia Tech (15-11, 6-8 ACC) CLEMSON LEADERS: Dayshanette Harris (24 points, 8-17 FG, 7 assists), Amari Robinson, Ruby Whitehorn and Madi Ott (8 rebounds). NOTABLES: · With her fourth made free throw, Robinson moved up to second-most made free throws in Clemson history. · After scoring her 11th point in the third quarter, Robinson now stands in third place for most career points in program history. · Robinson passed Mary Anne Cubelic for fifth most made field goals in Clemson history and now has 654. · Harris scored 24, three points away from tying her career high of 27 set in 2020. · Robinson, Harris and Whitehorn all scored in double figures. CLEMSON, S.C. – Amari Robinson moved up the Clemson record books on Thursday night, as the Tigers dropped a nail-biter to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 63-64. Robinson surpassed Clemson women’s basketball legend Barbara Kennedy-Dixon in the record books with her 416th free throw – second most in program history – at the 6:30 mark of the second quarter, and is now in third place in school history with 1,805 points, passing Janet Knight. The Tigers kept it close with the Yellow Jackets in the first half, holding GT to a two point lead to close out the quarter. Clemson shot an impressive 46.2% from the field in the first quarter, Robinson leading the Tigers the half in scoring with 10 points, Harris following closely with nine. Robinson scored 20 on the night, shooting 50% from FG and 8-10 from the line. Clemson took control of the second half, going on 8-0 run with 5:47 to play in quarter three. A back-to-back three and an and-one bucket by Harris gave the Tigers a boost of momentum with three minutes to play in the quarter leading to a six point advantage going into the last ten minutes of regulation. Despite a tight fourth quarter with a clutch three at the buzzer by Harris, the Tigers fell short to the Yellow Jackets by one. UP NEXT: Clemson will stay at home this weekend as they face Pittsburgh on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum.