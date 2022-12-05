Clemson dominates Georgia State

CU Athletic Communications by

Atlanta, Ga. - With 10 different Tigers scoring at least two points, Clemson women’s basketball (6-3) cruised to an 85-58 win over Georgia State (4-6) on Sunday afternoon in the GSU Convocation Center. Madi Ott led the charge for the Tigers with 14 points, while Amari Robinson (13 points), Brie Perpignan (12 points) and Hannah Hank (11 points) also finished in double figures.

The Tigers held Georgia State to 36.7% shooting from the floor, while limiting the Panthers to 13.3% from beyond the arc. Across the court, Clemson shot 46.9% from the floor and 44.8% from three making 13, just one three-pointer shy of the school record set earlier this season.

Hank dominated the opening frame for the Tigers, going a perfect 3-for-3 behind the arc and adding a driving layup to help give Clemson a three-point advantage after the first. The Tigers stretched the lead in the first four minutes of the second quarter going on a 14-2 run against the Panthers led by Ott and Robinson scoring six and four points, respectively. Clemson continued to apply the pressure that included 19 points being scored by the bench to take a 41-29 lead into halftime.

Georgia State attempted to cut into Clemson’s lead in the second half, but Daisha Bradford, Ruby Whitehorn and Robinson quickly shut that possibility down. Three pointers made by Perpignan, Ott and Bradford extended the Tigers’ lead to 25 at the end of the third. Layups by Ale’jah Douglas, Kionna Gaines, Weronika Hipp and MaKayla Elmore extended Clemson’s lead to as large as 33 points in the last frame as Clemson cruised to victory.

Georgia State was led by Deasia Merrill with 14 points, while Zay Dyer notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds on the afternoon.

The Tigers are back in action on Thursday, returning to Littlejohn Coliseum for their first home game since November 17. Clemson takes on Charlotte at 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.