Thompson throws no-hitter as Tigers complete sweep of Paladins
by - 2022 Apr 6, Wed 18:47
Thompson sat down 15 consecutive Furman batters (Clemson softball Twitter photo).
Thompson sat down 15 consecutive Furman batters (Clemson softball Twitter photo).

Clemson softball notched a sixth-straight win with a dominating performance in game two of the doubleheader with Furman on Wednesday.

The Tigers (27-10), ranked as high as No. 17 this week, were buoyed by a 5-inning no-hitter from Millie Thompson (8-1) and an eight-run effort to run-rule the Paladins (12-19), 8-0.

After Furman's first hitter reached via a throwing error, Thompson sat down the remaining 15 Paladins she faced, notching two strikeouts.

She had an 8-0 lead to work with after three frames, as three Clemson runs scored after Valerie Cagle hits and Arielle Oda sent out the game's lone home run for two more in the second inning.

The Tigers have won eight of their last nine games now and head to Pittsburgh next for a three-game series this weekend.


