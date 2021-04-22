BREAKING

Clemson softball doubleheader moved up
by - Thursday, April 22, 2021, 3:01 PM
Clemson is on a 13-game winning streak. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson is on a 13-game winning streak. (Clemson athletics photo)

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather, Saturday’s originally-scheduled doubleheader between No. 16 Clemson and NC State at McWhorter Stadium has been moved to Friday. Game No. 1 of Friday’s doubleheader is still scheduled to commence at 5 p.m., while game No. 2 is officially listed for 7 p.m.

Saturday’s single game is now scheduled for 5 p.m., while Sunday’s contest is still slated for noon.

All four games this weekend will still stream on ACCNX.

Tickets for Saturday’s originally-scheduled doubleheader against the Wolfpack are still valid for Saturday’s single game. Fans who received tickets for Friday’s originally-scheduled single game are valid for both contests on Friday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Dabo Swinney on NFL opportunities: “Never say never to anything, but I love what I do”
Dabo Swinney on NFL opportunities: “Never say never to anything, but I love what I do”
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Swinney says ‘it hurts’ to see headlines lately on Deshaun Watson
Swinney says ‘it hurts’ to see headlines lately on Deshaun Watson
Former Clemson RB signs with 49ers
Former Clemson RB signs with 49ers
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest