No. 9 Tennessee picks up extra innings win over No. 8 Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Tennessee picked up a big extra-innings win in Clemson. No. 9 Tennessee scored a run in the top of the ninth to earn the Vols’ first-ranked win of the season in defeating No. 8 Clemson 2-1 at McWhorter Stadium Tuesday afternoon. The close game was just another in the brief series between the two teams. Clemson and Tennessee have met twice in the last two seasons, with its first meeting coming during the 2022 season. The previous two meetings were at neutral sites, as the teams met in Clearwater, Fla., in 2022 and Tampa, Fla., during the 2023 campaign. In 2022, Clemson claimed the 4-3 win in nine innings after Cagle pitched the complete nine innings with 13 strikeouts. McKenzie Clark reached on a fielder's choice, and Maddie Moore walked it off by heading home on a throwing error. In 2023, Tennessee took the 1-0 victory. Cagle picked up eight strikeouts in the game, and both her and Arielle Oda clocked hits alongside Caroline Jacobsen and Reedy Davenport. The Vols scored first Tuesday, taking the lead in the top of the third. Taylor Pannel walked to lead off the frame, and Bella Faw walked with one out to move Pannel to second. Kiki Milloy then doubled down the right field line, scoring Pannel for the 1-0 lead. Valerie Cagle laced a single up the middle to lead off the bottom of the fourth. Payton Gottshall, who started for Tennessee, was relieved by Karlyn Pickens. Pickens’ first pitch sailed over the head of the catcher, allowing Cagle to move to second and into scoring position. With one out, Maddie Moore singled to move Cagle to third. Head coach John Rittman replaced Cagle with pinch-runner Julia Bomhardt, and a wild pitch moved Moore to second. Kylee Johnson walked to load the bases, and another wild pitch allowed Bomhardt to score the tying run. That was it for both teams until extra innings, even though the Tigers had a chance to win it in the bottom of the eighth. McKenzie Clark singled with two outs and moved to second on a throwing error by the shortstop, Faw. The Lady Vols intentionally walked Cagle, but Pickens induced a groundout from Alia Logoleo for the final out. The Lady Vols reached Cagle in the ninth, and it started with a walk. Cagel recorded two quick outs to begin the frame, retiring the first two hitters on four pitches. Kylie West drew a two-out walk, and Sophia Nugent, a transfer from Oklahoma, lined a double off the top of the wall in right, scoring West for the 2-1 lead. Clemson had one final chance in the bottom of the inning. Moore battled and finally lined a single up the middle, but Pickens set the following three Tigers down to secure the victory. Clemson is back in action Thursday for the start of the Tiger Invitational, hosting Minnesota in a doubleheader that starts at 4 pm. Clemson plays Mercer on Friday, Longwood on Saturday, and Fordham on Sunday.

