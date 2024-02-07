CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Millie Thompson and the Tigers begin action in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
No. 5 Tigers begin action at NFCA Leadoff Classic
by - 2024 Feb 7 13:59

No. 5/7 Clemson (0-0) at NFCA Leadoff Classic

GAME SETUPS

Opponent: vs. Missouri State

Date/Time: Thursday, Feb. 8 • 7 p.m.

Venue: Eddie C. Moore Complex (Field 8) • Clearwater, Fla.

Watch: GameChanger App

Listen: ONLINE • Clemson Tigers App

Opponent: vs. --/RV Indiana

Date/Time: Friday, Feb. 9 • 7 p.m.

Venue: Eddie C. Moore Complex (Field 1) • Clearwater, Fla.

Watch: GameChanger App

Listen: WCCP FM • ONLINE • Clemson Tigers App

Opponent: vs. RV/RV Liberty

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 10 • Noon

Venue: Eddie C. Moore Complex (Field 9) • Clearwater, Fla.

Watch: GameChanger App

Listen: ONLINE • Clemson Tigers App

Opponent: vs. 15/13 Oregon

Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 10 • 7 p.m.

Venue: Eddie C. Moore Complex (Field 8) • Clearwater, Fla.

Watch: MLB Network

Listen: WCCP FM • ONLINE • Clemson Tigers App

Opponent: vs. --/RV Missouri

Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 11 • 10 a.m.

Venue: Eddie C. Moore Complex (Field 8) • Clearwater, Fla.

Watch: GameChanger App

Listen: WCCP FM • ONLINE • Clemson Tigers App

PREVIEW

Clemson returns 15 letter winners from the 2023 roster, including three players that were All-ACC selections, and added two transfers to bolster the roster in Alex Brown and Lindsey Garcia.

The Tigers held a .313 batting average in 2023 led by Valerie Cagle (.469). Clemson also had a .409 on-base percentage and a .527 slugging percentage.

Clemson's pitching staff returned every pitcher from 2023 and added freshmen Olivia Duncan and Julia Knowler to the rotation. In 2023, the Tigers held a 1.59 ERA through 392 innings of work and had 318 strikeouts.

In only the fifth season of the program, Clemson will face off against Missouri State, Oregon and Missouri for the first time while taking on Indiana for the first time since 2020 and Liberty for the third-consecutive season.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2024 home slate with tickets being available both online and a limited amount of walkup sales at the gate on the day of each game.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

All five Clemson softball games of opening weekend at the NFCA Leadoff Classic have been made available to both watch and listen to.

For those that aren't able to make it to Clearwater this weekend, Clemson softball will be available to watch against Oregon on MLB Network, and the other four games will be streamed on the GameChanger App.

All five games are also available for fans to listen to on Clemson Athletic Networks. Fans can tune in WCCP (105.5 TheROAR) for matchups against Indiana, Oregon and Missouri and access streams for all five games through the Clemson Tigers App or by using the links on the Clemson Softball schedule page. Every radio broadcast will be called by Tony Ciuffo and former Clemson Softball player, Reedy Davenport.

