No. 6 Clemson bats over-power Wildcats in home opener

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - Friendly confines and conditions welcomed the No. 6-ranked Clemson softball Tigers on Friday en route to a blowout home opener win over No. 11 Northwestern, 15-2, in a run-rule-shortened five-inning game.

Clemson pushed its record to 7-0 for the first time in program history on the strength of a start that brought nine runs over eight hits in the first two innings.

Northwestern starter Danielle Williams didn’t make it out of a blustery first inning at McWhorter Stadium, which hosted a record-setting 1,982 fans.

McKenzie Clark sent Williams’ second offering with the near 20 MPH winds to left-center field for her third home run of the season to lead things off.

The next two Tigers reached by way of walk and hit batter, and after a wild pitch scored one, Clemson catcher Aby Vieira sent another pitch to left-center for a two-run shot to make it 4-0 Clemson. Williams departed after garnering two outs and giving up a double to JoJo Hyatt and Sydney Supple got the Wildcats out of the first with a flyout to center.

Reedy Davenport continued the offensive onslaught in the second inning with another solo shot to left field. Back-to-back doubles from Caroline Jacobsen (RBI) and Alia Logoleo (2 RBIs) pushed the lead to eight runs shortly afterward. A Hyatt RBI single to right field capped the 5-run campaign and made it 9-0 Tigers.

"We had a lot of great performances at the plate. Two All-American pitchers going at it...We got to her early," Tigers head coach John Rittman said. "That was key for us. Gained a little confidence. Hitting is contagious and it was just one big hit after another and of course McKenzie started us off with the home run. Very impressed with our offense today."

Northwestern answered by loading the bases with one out in the third, tagging starter Valerie Cagle (4-0) with her first earned run in 19 1/3 innings this season and cutting the Clemson lead back to seven runs. Two groundball outs kept damage limited.

The Tigers got back the runs and more with four crossing the plate on four hits with an error mixed in, in the bottom half of the third inning.

Cagle went four innings, logging seven strikeouts and allowing two earned runs on four hits with three walks.

Clark went 3-for-4 at the plate with the home run, a double and two runs scored. Vieira went 3-for-3.

"McKenzie is that leadoff hitter that can beat you with the drag bunt, she'll hit a double into the gap, she'll hit a home run -- just a very dynamic player," Rittman said. "A lot of swag for us and provides that spark. That's why we have her in the leadoff spot."

"(Aby) just continues to impress. It's her sophomore year and she does a great job handling our pitching staff. A great job behind the plate. Catchers get beat up a lot and she has just really matured a lot as a hitter. This fall she really struggled with her bat, She continues to work hard and really proud of her adjustments at the plate but just a terrific day for her."

The Wildcats made the Women’s College World Series last season, but Friday’s result dropped them to 2-3 on the season.

It was the young Clemson program’s third home opener win in a row. Clemson carried an .842 win percentage at home since the 2021 season (Clemson's two full seasons to this point).

The Tigers return to action in a B1G doubleheader Saturday with Northwestern (approx. 3 p.m.) and another 2022 NCAA Tournament participant with Ohio State (approx. 5:30 p.m.).

