Clemson caps undefeated Challenge in run-rule win over Ohio State

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 7/6 Clemson softball team stayed hot at the plate hitting four home runs to cap the ACC/Big 10 Challenge with a 10-0 run-rule win against Ohio State in five innings on Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. With the five-inning win, the Tigers improve to 10-0 on the year, while Ohio State drops to 4-4.

Clemson tallied its eighth game with double-digit hits clocking 14 led by redshirt junior Valerie Cagle going 4-for-4 with one home run and two RBI. McKenzie Clark and Caroline Jacobsen followed by going 2-for-3 with two RBI and a home run each. Sophomore Maddie Moore followed with two hits of her own, three RBI and one home run.

Out of the gate, Clark hit a solo home run to kick off the last game of the weekend. It was followed by a double from Moore that allowed Cagle to follow with a two-run homer to push Clemson’s lead to 3-0 without any outs. The dingers did not stop there as Jacobsen followed Cagle with a solo blast of her own out of left center. Through the first four batters of Clemson’s lineup, only 15 pitches were thrown, with three homers being hit to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

The Tigers struck again in the third inning after Aby Vieira got on with a single into left field. Julia Bomhardt, who was running for Vieira, stole second and then scored as Ally Miklesh laid down a bunt, beat the throw to first and advanced to second when Ohio State attempted to get Bomhardt heading home. After three, it was 5-0 in Clemson’s favor.

In the top of the fifth, Clemson put a cap on the weekend as Reedy Davenport hit a one-out single into left field. Clark followed with a double to put runners on second and third. Moore stepped to the plate and sent a 2-0 pitch out of right center for her third home run of the year to extend the lead to 8-0. Cagle tallied her fourth hit of the day for a single, and Jacobsen drew a walk to put two on. Freshman Marena Knowles came up with a huge two-RBI single into left field as a pinch hitter to score Cagle and Jacobsen and push the lead to 10-0.

The Tiger defense continued to impress on the field on Sunday and rounded out the weekend picking up three quick outs in the bottom of the fifth to capture the run-rule victory.

Regan Spencer got her first start and victory of the season in the circle for the Tigers. The Lexington, N.C., native pitched five innings with two strikeouts and only threw 51 total pitches to seal the win.

The Tigers are back in action at McWhorter Stadium hosting No. 10 Georgia on Tuesday, February 21 at 4 p.m.

