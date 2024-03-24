Cavaliers shut out No. 11 Tigers to take series

CU Athletic Communications by

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The No. 11/11 Clemson Tigers (22-9, 6-3 ACC) dropped the final game of the series to Virginia (20-10, 7-5 ACC), 3-0, on Sunday afternoon. Similar to Saturday, the Cavaliers struck first. Virginia plated an unearned run in the bottom of the second inning with two outs after the Tigers’ defense made an error earlier in the inning. Virginia scored two additional runs in the fifth off a two-run homer to take a 3-0 lead, which held for the remainder of the game. Defensively, Clemson turned one double play courtesy of Alia Logoleo fielding a grounder up the middle, stepped on second and finished the play with a throw to first base. She finished the game with two putouts and three assists. In the circle, Millie Thompson started in her seventh game of the year. She pitched 4.1 innings with two strikeouts and didn’t give up a walk, but fell to 4-2. Junior Brooke McCubbin pitched the final 1.2 innings, throwing 18 pitches. Offensively, freshman Kylee Johnson finished the game with two hits for her second multi-hit game of the year. Senior McKenzie Clark and junior Alex Brown tallied the other two hits for the Tigers, while Clark, Arielle Oda and Valerie Cagle all drew walks and Brown and Lindsey Garcia were each hit by a pitch. In total, Clemson left eight runners stranded in comparison to Virginia’s three. Up Next The Tigers are back in action at home in McWhorter Stadium on Tuesday, March 26 against Georgia State. Action is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. against the Panthers on ACCNX. Tickets for Tuesday’s game are still available for purchase. Fans can grab theirs either online or by visiting the ticket table outside the main gate of McWhorter Stadium on the day of the game. For more information on how to manage your tickets, including transferring them if you aren’t able to make it, visit ClemsonTigers.com today.