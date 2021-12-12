WATCH: Clemson scores 26 seconds in during National Championship game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

That escalated quickly.

During Sunday's National Championship game between Clemson and Washington, the Tigers got off to an unbelievable start as Isaiah Reid scored a goal 26 seconds into the match for the Tigers to go up 1-0.

The scoring didn't stop for Reid as he scored on a beautiful header 15 minutes later and the Tigers are now up 2-0. There is still a long way to go but Clemson is looking in great position for the Natty.

Check out videos of the scoring below:

26 SECONDS IN AND CLEMSON IS ON THE BOARD ??????



What a way to start the championship game!



?? ESPNU pic.twitter.com/CHCLzNcq8n — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2021