WATCH: Clemson scores 26 seconds in during National Championship game
That escalated quickly.
During Sunday's National Championship game between Clemson and Washington, the Tigers got off to an unbelievable start as Isaiah Reid scored a goal 26 seconds into the match for the Tigers to go up 1-0.
The scoring didn't stop for Reid as he scored on a beautiful header 15 minutes later and the Tigers are now up 2-0. There is still a long way to go but Clemson is looking in great position for the Natty.
Check out videos of the scoring below:
26 SECONDS IN AND CLEMSON IS ON THE BOARD
What a way to start the championship game!
ISAIAH AGAIN!!! THE HEADER, THE BRACE, IT'S 2-0 TIGERS JUST 15 MINUTES IN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH!!!!!!!!
