BREAKING

WATCH: Clemson scores 26 seconds in during National Championship game
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 12, 2021, 2:33 PM
The Tigers are close to winning a National Champioship
The Tigers are close to winning a National Champioship

That escalated quickly.

During Sunday's National Championship game between Clemson and Washington, the Tigers got off to an unbelievable start as Isaiah Reid scored a goal 26 seconds into the match for the Tigers to go up 1-0.

The scoring didn't stop for Reid as he scored on a beautiful header 15 minutes later and the Tigers are now up 2-0. There is still a long way to go but Clemson is looking in great position for the Natty.

Check out videos of the scoring below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Reward increases for information in death of Tucker Hipps
Reward increases for information in death of Tucker Hipps
Twitter reacts to Clemson soccer winning National Championship
Twitter reacts to Clemson soccer winning National Championship
WATCH: Clemson celebrates with fans after winning National title
WATCH: Clemson celebrates with fans after winning National title
WATCH: Clemson scores 26 seconds in during National Championship game
WATCH: Clemson scores 26 seconds in during National Championship game
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Soccer Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest