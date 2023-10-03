Tigers rally to roll over Eagles

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

Clemson (7-3-1) topped Winthrop (2-6-1) at Historic Riggs Field in a 4-1 comeback victory for the Tigers. The first 30 minutes of the match was a game of “almosts” for both sides. Both teams had slivers of chances but couldn’t capitalize on the chances given. Within the first two minutes, Nathan Richmond slipped through the defense and had a one-on-one with the keeper, but his shot went wide of the posts. Clemson sent the ball back in, but Winthrop cleared it. In the 20th minute, the Tigers sent a cross into the box, which went past the keeper but couldn't reach the foot of a Tigers player. Another cross left Tyler Trimnal with a half-volley, but it was blocked. After eight shots by both teams, the third shot by Winthrop was a whistling half-volley by Josh Sczech that went straight at Clemson keeper Joseph Andema, but the power was too much off the hands of Andema and rolled into the net in 32nd minute. However, the lead for Winthrop was short-lived. A beautiful pass into the feet of Remi Okunlola, who sent it across the box and for Nathan Richmond to tap it home. The first half ended with both sides having a goal apiece. The Tigers outshot the Eagles 12-3, but Winthrop’s one shot on goal was all they needed to score. The second half started with Clemson belting crosses and passes across the box, but each was taken by goalkeeper Jack Kilstrom. Clemson’s pace of play was an issue for Winthrop to stop. The following 15 minutes of play resulted in some back-and-forth between the Tigers and Eagles. Shots weren’t falling for Clemson, but they dominated possession. In the 63rd minute, a silky pass to the top of the box by Nathan Richmond gave Joran Gerbet a finesse shot into the bottom right corner for a 2-1 Clemson advantage. In the 68th minute, a pass across the box went right into the feet of Shawn Smart, who put it under the diving attempt of Jack Kilstrom. Clemson’s pressure kept mounting, and it benefited them again. Clemson made it 4-1 with a finish from Alex Meinhard in the 83rd minute to give the Tigers the extra cushion to make it a victory. Clemson dominated the second half with possession. Winthrop couldn’t break down the defense when they attained possession, and Clemson played well on the ball. Clemson takes on No. 21 Louisville Friday at Historic Riggs Field (7 p.m.). Maximum team effort 😤



Okunlola 🤝 Richmond pic.twitter.com/ad00dY4G1X — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 3, 2023 Got himself a goal 😤#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/ff3svnaz6e — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 4, 2023 Feeling good 💪



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/FhIqtT2rkV — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 4, 2023 Vamos Tigers 💥#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/VtM7XWESJF — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) October 4, 2023

