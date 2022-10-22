Tigers fall to No. 11 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Clemson men’s soccer team suffered its first road loss of the season on Friday to No. 11 Louisville by a final score of 1-0. The Tigers (8-5-1, 2-3-1 ACC) put on a very strong second half performance, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net and were dealt their third consecutive loss for the first time since 2018.

The first half, while scoreless, was physical. The two teams combined for 21 total fouls and three yellow cards. Clemson earned the lone corner kick of the half, while managing four shots to Louisville’s two.

Despite Clemson dominating the second half, it was Louisville (9-3-3, 4-2-1 ACC) that was able to break through on a set piece. A lofted ball into the box found Josh Jones, who turned and slotted it home.

The Tigers battled hard to equalize, beginning with a Brandon Parrish right-footed shot that hit the woodwork. Later in the match, Ousmane Sylla ripped a shot that found the crossbar and fell harmlessly back in play.

Clemson also earned four second half corner kicks, but could not capitalize. For the third consecutive game, Clemson outshot its opponent (11-6) but found itself on the losing end of the result.

Up next, the Tigers will return home to take on UMass at Historic Riggs Field on Monday, Oct. 24. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will stream on ACCNX.