No. 1 Tigers host No. 13 Hoosiers in season opener

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Coming off its 2021 National Championship, the No. 1 Clemson men’s soccer team opens the regular season at home against No. 13 Indiana on Friday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Friday night will mark the Tigers’ 12th encounter with the Hoosiers in program history. Clemson’s last meeting with Indiana was in 2012, resulting in a 0-3 loss in Bloomington, Indiana. Clemson is 4-6-1 all-time against Indiana, with its last win dating back to the November 1987 upset over the then No. 1 Hoosiers. Clemson went on to win the program’s second National Championship that season. Friday’s match will be the first between the two blue bloods at Historic Riggs Field since 1998, where Indiana won, 2-1; Clemson last defeated Indiana at home in October of 1986.

Two Tigers who earned All-ACC accolades from 2021 are returning for the 2022 campaign. Junior defender Hamady Diop was an All-ACC Second Team selection after tallying three goals and three assists on the year. Additionally, junior midfielder Ousmane Sylla joined Diop on the All-ACC Second Team after collecting five goals and seven assists in 21 appearances last season.

Clemson’s Head Coach Mike Noonan enters his 13th season leading the reigning national champions. During his tenure at Clemson, Noonan has amassed a 140-72-35 record, with an 81-29-14 record the past six seasons. Over the past seven seasons, 23 of Noonan’s Tigers were selected in the MLS SuperDraft, most by any school in that time frame. After Clemson’s National Championship victory this past season, six Tigers were selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, a school record and a tie for the most players drafted from one school in a single draft year.

Indiana houses the 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Daniel Munie. Starting all 17 games last season, Munie led IU’s defense to 13 clean sheets while collecting three goals and two assists. In addition to Munie, four other Hoosiers who earned All-Big Ten accolades during the 2021 season are returning for in 2022. Senior forward Herbert Endeley earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Second Team. Tommy Milhalic and Sam Sarver, who earned spots on the 2021 Big Ten All-Freshman team, also return for their sophomore campaigns.

Hoosier’s Head Coach, Todd Yeagley, enters his 13th season at Indiana. Yeagley was a standout player at Indiana from 1991-94 and has led the Hoosier to three national titles since becoming head coach in December 2009.

Todd Yeagley’s father, Jerry Yeagley, coached at Indiana from 1973-2003 and is considered the most successful collegiate soccer coach in the history of the sport. Jerry Yeagley won six national championships while coaching the Hoosiers and was previously inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.