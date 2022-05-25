WATCH: Gymnastics coach Amy Smith on what Clemson fans should expect from new team

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson’s inaugural season for gymnastics is in 2023-24, but new Tigers coach Amy Smith already has six signees now and plenty of enthusiasm about the sport coming to Clemson.

Molly Arnold, Trinity Brown, Brie Clark, Eve Jackson, Kielyn McCright, and Rebecca Wells each signed recently and intend to enroll at Clemson University in the Fall 2022 semester, where they’ll spend the 2022-23 academic year in residence ahead of that first season.

Smith talked about that group and the draw to Clemson for her from Utah State and the potential the school has to build a strong program: