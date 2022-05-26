Deshaun Watson gifts teammate Rolex and more for No. 4 jersey number

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

DW4 is good to his teammates.

First, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson jetted off his new offensive teammates to the Bahamas recently for some sunshine during a team-building session.

On Wednesday, Watson gifted his teammate Anthony Walker with an expensive Rolex watch while talking to the media.

"Appreciate that," Walker said as he hugged Watson. "He's a good guy, man," Walker said. "Appreciate that."

Watson's gift was unsolicited by Walker as he reportedly didn't request any money or anything for switching his jersey number from No. 4 to No. 5.

According to Cleveland.com, Watson also bought Walker some suits to wear on gameday and donated 50K to a Miami high school where his father used to coach.