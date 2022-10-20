CLEMSON in the NFL

Isaiah Simmons returned an interception 56 yards for a score in the first half against New Orleans on Thursday.
Isaiah Simmons returned an interception 56 yards for a score in the first half against New Orleans on Thursday.

WATCH: Isaiah Simmons returns INT 56 yards for TD on Thursday Night Football
by - 2022 Oct 20, Thu 21:54

Isaiah Simmons and the Arizona Cardinals defense flipped the first half of their game with New Orleans Saints with a pair of pick-6 returns.

Simmons was the second in the span of just over a minute off from Andy Dalton, where he initially grabbed it with one arm and returned it 56 yards for the score.

It was the third career interception for the 2020 first-round pick.

Watch the play below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Former Clemson LB's 56-yard INT TD return on Thursday Night Football
WATCH: Former Clemson LB's 56-yard INT TD return on Thursday Night Football
Syracuse DB on plan to play spoiler at Clemson: "I feel bad for 'em"
Syracuse DB on plan to play spoiler at Clemson: "I feel bad for 'em"
WATCH: ESPN analysts debate if Clemson's 'back,' making Playoff
WATCH: ESPN analysts debate if Clemson's 'back,' making Playoff
Get your photo with the National Championship Trophy
Get your photo with the National Championship Trophy
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest