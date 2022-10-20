WATCH: Former Clemson LB's 56-yard INT TD return on Thursday Night Football

|
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons returns INT 56 yards for TD on Thursday Night Football
|2022 Oct 20, Thu 21:54-
Isaiah Simmons and the Arizona Cardinals defense flipped the first half of their game with New Orleans Saints with a pair of pick-6 returns.
Simmons was the second in the span of just over a minute off from Andy Dalton, where he initially grabbed it with one arm and returned it 56 yards for the score.
It was the third career interception for the 2020 first-round pick.
Watch the play below:
ISAIAH TO THE CRIB!! @isaiahsimmons25 🔥🔥🔥— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 21, 2022
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB pic.twitter.com/Knw7Yfvrzu
Isaiah Simmons reached a top speed of 20.68 mph on his pick-six of Andy Dalton, the fastest speed by a linebacker as a ball carrier this season.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 21, 2022
Since 2020, Simmons has reached 20+ mph six times on plays from scrimmage, most among all LBs in that span.#NOvsAZ | @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/beoOeCrv2y