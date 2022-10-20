WATCH: Former Clemson LB's 56-yard INT TD return on Thursday Night Football

WATCH: Isaiah Simmons returns INT 56 yards for TD on Thursday Night Football

TigerNet Staff by

Isaiah Simmons and the Arizona Cardinals defense flipped the first half of their game with New Orleans Saints with a pair of pick-6 returns.

Simmons was the second in the span of just over a minute off from Andy Dalton, where he initially grabbed it with one arm and returned it 56 yards for the score.

It was the third career interception for the 2020 first-round pick.

Watch the play below:

Isaiah Simmons reached a top speed of 20.68 mph on his pick-six of Andy Dalton, the fastest speed by a linebacker as a ball carrier this season.



Since 2020, Simmons has reached 20+ mph six times on plays from scrimmage, most among all LBs in that span.#NOvsAZ | @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/beoOeCrv2y — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 21, 2022