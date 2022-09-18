WATCH: Clemson pros collide on game-winning play in Cardinals-Raiders game

WATCH: Isaiah Simmons delivers hit on Hunter Renfrow for game-winning scoop and score

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson on Clemson crime in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals defender and former Clemson All-American Isaiah Simmons tackled Las Vegas Raiders receiver and former Tigers standout Hunter Renfrow twice in the closing minutes of an overtime game on Sunday, but it was the final hit that was decisive.

Renfrow evaded one tackle, but in fighting for yards, Simmons dealt a crushing blow that dislodged the ball for an Arizona teammate to take it for the game-winning score.

It was a second fumble on the drive that Arizona forced from Renfrow, who finished with a team-best seven catches for 58 yards in the 29-23 loss.

Both of Simmons' tackles in the game were versus Renfrow.

Watch the play below:

.@Raiders QB Derek Carr had a long talk with Hunter Renfrow in the locker room afterward. Looked like he was trying to pick up his spirits. Renfrow, incidentally, being evaluated for a concussion. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 19, 2022