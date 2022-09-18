WATCH: Clemson pros collide on game-winning play in Cardinals-Raiders game

CLEMSON in the NFL

Isaiah Simmons' two tackles in the game were both versus Hunter Renfrow, including a forced fumble that the Cardinals won it on.
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons delivers hit on Hunter Renfrow for game-winning scoop and score
Clemson on Clemson crime in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals defender and former Clemson All-American Isaiah Simmons tackled Las Vegas Raiders receiver and former Tigers standout Hunter Renfrow twice in the closing minutes of an overtime game on Sunday, but it was the final hit that was decisive.

Renfrow evaded one tackle, but in fighting for yards, Simmons dealt a crushing blow that dislodged the ball for an Arizona teammate to take it for the game-winning score.

It was a second fumble on the drive that Arizona forced from Renfrow, who finished with a team-best seven catches for 58 yards in the 29-23 loss.

Both of Simmons' tackles in the game were versus Renfrow.

Watch the play below:

