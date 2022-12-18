Trevor Lawrence stars in comeback win over Cowboys

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence continues to impress -- and this time with a big comeback victory.

The Jacksonville Jaguars trailed by 17 points at home to the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter and Lawrence led his team back to a 40-34 overtime win.

Toward the end of the big day, another Clemson Tiger -- safety Jayron Kearse -- almost spoiled it with a strip and fumble recovery with a minute and a half to go with the Jags down three. Lawrence answered by leading a field goal drive to force overtime.

Jayron Kearse didn’t give up on the play and knocked the ball loose from Trevor Lawrence and Micah Parsons recovers for the Cowboys! #DallasCowboys



(🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/vRbFNYf2vZ — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence with a big pass to Jones to set up the Jacksonville Jaguars kicker, Patterson for a field goal! #DallasCowboys #Cowboys #DALvsJAx pic.twitter.com/0QcO27i3aC — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) December 18, 2022

Jacksonville would then win on a pick-six in overtime.

Lawrence finished the day 27-of-42 passing for 318 yards with a career-high four touchdown passes to one interception. It was his third 300-yard passing game in the last four contests, a stretch where Jacksonville has won three of four to reach 6-8 and stay alive in the playoff race.

Check out some of the big throws from the effort below:

Trevor Lawrence's 59-yard TD pass to Zay Jones traveled 50.1 yards in the air, the longest completion by Lawrence this season & 2nd-longest of his career.



Lawrence (7) trails only Justin Herbert (8) in TD passes on the run (8+ mph) this season.#DALvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/0qY8bsRFcL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence Flicks A 59 Yarder To Zay Jones For A TD! pic.twitter.com/eNpIYNJe46 — Ultimate Sports & Entertainment (@Ultimatesport5) December 18, 2022

BACK-TO-BACK TD TREVOR LAWRENCE TD



The Jaguars bring it back within 3



📹: @NFL | #DUUUVALpic.twitter.com/03xxOmzfys — bet365 CA (@bet365ca) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence got rid of the ball in 2.25 seconds on his 5-yard TD pass to Zay Jones.



Lawrence on Quick Passes (since Week 9):



🔹 8 TD (2 more than any other player)

🔹 +35.8 pass EPA (1st)

🔹 62.7% success rate (1st)#DALvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/5TtwlRScDm — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 18, 2022

Lawrence entered the game at 16th in the league ESPN's QBR metric rating for QBs, which is up from 29th last year. He has 24 touchdown passes to seven interceptions and over 3,500 passing yards in 14 games.

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne topped 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season with the Jaguars, with 103 yards on 19 carries.

318 passings yards

192 rushing yards

Only 1 sack allowed



Tyler Shatley (#WPMOYChallenge) and the @Jaguars o-line were making things happen today against the Cowboys! pic.twitter.com/SaQj6zBlns — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2022

Our guys @Jayronkearse8 and @carloswatkins94 combined for 10 total tackles and 8 solo tackles this afternoon for the @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/HimYymX9Ya — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence has been 'ballin for six straight weeks now: 14 passing TDs and just one pick — really showing off all the traits that made him the No. 1 pick in 2021. #Jaguars improve to 6-8, having won 3 of their last 4 as well. Impressive. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 18, 2022

“@Trevorlawrencee has done a great job of running the show... The guys are starting to believe in themselves.”#DALvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Ikd1IuqRly — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 18, 2022