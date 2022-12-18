CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence threw for over 300 yards with a career-high four passing TDs (Photo: Andrew Nelles / USATODAY)

Trevor Lawrence stars in comeback win over Cowboys
2022 Dec 18

Trevor Lawrence continues to impress -- and this time with a big comeback victory.

The Jacksonville Jaguars trailed by 17 points at home to the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter and Lawrence led his team back to a 40-34 overtime win.

Toward the end of the big day, another Clemson Tiger -- safety Jayron Kearse -- almost spoiled it with a strip and fumble recovery with a minute and a half to go with the Jags down three. Lawrence answered by leading a field goal drive to force overtime.

Jacksonville would then win on a pick-six in overtime.

Lawrence finished the day 27-of-42 passing for 318 yards with a career-high four touchdown passes to one interception. It was his third 300-yard passing game in the last four contests, a stretch where Jacksonville has won three of four to reach 6-8 and stay alive in the playoff race.

Check out some of the big throws from the effort below:

Lawrence entered the game at 16th in the league ESPN's QBR metric rating for QBs, which is up from 29th last year. He has 24 touchdown passes to seven interceptions and over 3,500 passing yards in 14 games.

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne topped 100 rushing yards for the fourth time this season with the Jaguars, with 103 yards on 19 carries.

