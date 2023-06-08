Clemson pro makes NFL.com guaranteed risers in 2023

Travis Etienne makes NFL.com guaranteed risers in 2023

While technically he's going into Year 3, Travis Etienne is really set for his sophomore campaign in Doug Pederson's Jacksonville offense after a first season playing last year coming off of a foot injury. And there are some big expectations for the two-time ACC player of the year. NFL.com listed nine players guaranteed to improve on their 2022 numbers and Etienne made the list. "Etienne burst on the scene with a dynamic showing in 2022," said NFL.com's Adam Schein. "I loved him at Clemson, so I wasn't surprised. But don't lose sight of the fact that last year was essentially his NFL debut. 2023 is going to be special for this home run hitter. "Despite piling up 1,125 rushing yards at a healthy 5.1 per carry and catching 35 passes, Etienne somehow ended up hitting paydirt just five times. That's confounding, given his big-play ability. I foresee a big jump to 12-15 touchdowns in 2023, along with 1,300 rushing yards and 50 catches. Trevor Lawrence loves his former Clemson teammate, and the Jaguars' passing attack is going to flourish this fall. With Calvin Ridley joining the party on the perimeter, Etienne's going to have room to operate out of the backfield. "Fantasy fiends, this is a public service announcement: DRAFT TRAVIS ETIENNE." At Clemson, Etienne was a part of a senior class that helped Clemson to four ACC titles, four College Football Playoff berths, two national championship appearances and a national title, all while becoming the first FBS senior class since 2010 to go undefeated at home (27-0 at Death Valley). He left as the NCAA FBS record holder for most career games scoring a touchdown (46 of his 55 career games), breaking the mark held by San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey, as well as the ACC career record-holder for rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468). Etienne earned All-American honors in each of his final three seasons and was All-ACC as a freshman.

