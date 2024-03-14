Standout former Clemson defender signing with new team

Standout former Clemson defender DJ Reader signing with new team

TigerNet Staff by

One of the top interior defenders in the NFL recently is on the move. DJ Reader is joining the Detroit Lions for a two-year deal, reportedly worth up to $27.25 million (B/R). Reader suffered a torn quad late last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was regarded as one of the top defensive free agents. PFF tabbed Reader as one of five defensive tackles with Top 15 grades in run defense and pass rush last year. Over four seasons in Cincinnati, he logged 123 combo tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks with 20 QB hits and three fumble recoveries. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. With Houston, he tallied 277 combo tackles, 9.5 sacks, 23 TFLs, 44 QB hits, and three fumble recoveries. Reader had a brief two-sport stint in Clemson, also seeing some baseball action. Reader was named a permanent team co-captain after the Tigers' 2015 Playoff run, finishing that campaign with 35 tackles and three quarterback pressures in 259 snaps over nine games (six starts). He finished his Clemson career with 145 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and 24 quarterback pressures in 1,087 snaps over 46 games (10 starts). He is leaving former Clemson defender and Bengals 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy, while former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins is formally seeking a trade out of Cincinnati now after being franchise-tagged. BREAKING: Free agent DT D.J. Reader is signing with the #Lions on a 2-year deal worth up to $27.25M, sources tell @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/mMqsmt7iSj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2024 #DJReader to the @Lions is a great move !! I mean great move . — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) March 14, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now