Former Clemson WR re-signs with Cowboys

"Bryant joined the team late in the 2023 season after his indefinite suspension was lifted, and clearly showed promise that warrants another look."

Bryant was out of the NFL for nearly five seasons before a tryout with the Cowboys led to him signing on the practice squad on Nov. 8.

That indefinite suspension was for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders.

Bryant was a top target in his time with the Steelers from 2014-17, where the former fourth-round NFL draft pick averaged 15.2 yards per catch with all 17 of his pro touchdowns in the regular season. He also added three touchdowns and 322 yards in four playoff games in Pittsburgh.

Bryant didn't end up elevating from the Cowboys practice squad after signing last season.