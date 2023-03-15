Report: Former Clemson defender to become free agent

Former Clemson defender Tanner Muse to become free agent

Former Clemson defender Tanner Muse will go into free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Muse is a restricted free agent from the Seattle Seahawks and Pelissero reports that Seattle is not offering him another contract.

After starting on the practice squad, Muse moved up the 53-man roster and played in 17 games for the Seahawks last year (one start), totaling 16 tackles and a pass breakup.

He played in six games in the 2021 campaign with Seattle as well.

Muse was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft but didn't play a snap there after injury and being waived in 2021. He signed with the Seattle practice squad after that.

At Clemson, Muse was credited with 237 career tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions for 102 yards (including a 64-yard return for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown in 1,921 snaps over 59 career games (39 starts).

He notched third-team AP All-America honors for the 2019 season with 73 tackles, (6.0 for loss), 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a team-leading four interceptions in 669 snaps over 15 games (all starts).

