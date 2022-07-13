DeAndre Hopkins announced as part of women's football team ownership group

Former Clemson receiver and NFL standout DeAndre Hopkins is still having an impact on the Houston area where he played his first seven seasons.

The former Texans' first-round pick was announced as part of a four-person ownership group of a new Houston Women's National Football Conference team. Also in the ownership group is Hopkins' sister and a former WNFC player in Kesha Smith.

"Thankful to be an OWNER and part of @wnfcfootball, New team coming to Houston," Hopkins said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Hopkins earned All-American honors in his final campaign with the Tigers in 2012, tallying 82 catches for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns. In the NFL, he's earned three All-Pro designations and five Pro Bowl appearances.

He was assessed a six-game suspension to start the 2022 campaign for what Hopkins said was a trace of a performance-enhancing drug that came up in a test.

Hopkins was ranked the No. 22 player in the NFL at 30 years or older this week by CBS Sports.

"He's got an asterisk, coming off an injury-riddled 2021 and anticipating a six-game suspension, but his resume speaks for itself. When he's been active and healthy, he's been one of the toughest, most reliable possession targets in the league," said CBS Sports.

The Texas Elite Spartans were the IX Cup champions in the 2022 WNFC season that ran this spring.

“It is such a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to join the WNFC and give women’s football in Houston a fresh start," the ownership group said in a news release. "We are excited about what the future holds for this new team. With collective efforts, we truly have the vision, drive, will, and desire it takes to build an amazing franchise and new home for the great athletes in the WNFC!”