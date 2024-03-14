Clemson pro joining the Falcons

Ray-Ray McCloud is signing with Atlanta, per multiple reports, after making the Super Bowl last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

He is a punt return specialist at the NFL level, having garnered All-Pro honors in his time at Pittsburgh and PFF team of the week honors during last year's playoffs.

McCloud's two-year deal is worth up to $6 million, per his agent.

He joins a Falcons roster with a pair of former Clemson standouts on defense with Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell, as well as punter Bradley Pinion.

It is a fifth team for the Tampa native since a sixth-round NFL draft selection by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. McCloud was also briefly with the Carolina Panthers, and he's been on the Bills roster twice. McCloud has logged a career 9.6 yards per punt return and totaled two touchdowns as a pro (one rushing, one receiving).

McCloud was a five-star prospect out of Sickles High School (Fla.).