Clemson pro re-signs with NFC team

The Giants announced that Simmons has agreed to terms on a new deal with the team that acquired him via trade ahead of last season.

Simmons became an unrestricted free agent prior to returning to the Big Apple:

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with safety/linebacker Isaiah Simmons, pending a physical.

The versatile defender, who was acquired by the Giants via trade before the start of last season, was an unrestricted free agent. Simmons played all 17 games in his first season with the Giants, starting four times and recording 50 tackles, a sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an interception that he returned 54 yards for a touchdown in a Week 11 victory at Washington.

The eighth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft, Simmons has never missed a game, appearing 67 times in the regular season with 41 starts.

Simmons signed a one-year deal, ESPN reports.

Clemson bio: "Athletic defender who transitioned from safety in 2017 to the starting nickel/sam linebacker position in 2018 and was eventually named the Butkus Award winner as the nation's top linebacker in 2019 in only his second year at the position ... concluded Clemson career credited with 253 tackles (28.5 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 1,856 career snaps over 44 games (29 starts)."

