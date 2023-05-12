Clemson defender signs NFL first round deal

CLEMSON in the NFL

Myles Murphy is signed officially with the Cincinnati Bengals. (Bengals Twitter photo)
Clemson defender Myles Murphy signs NFL first round deal
by - 2023 May 12, Fri 14:44

Former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy is all in with the Cincinnati Bengals now.

The Bengals announced the signing of all eight draft picks on Friday, including the No. 28 overall selection Murphy.

Murphy's deal is slotted to be worth $12.6 million total with a $2.9 million signing bonus.

Bengals' Murphy profile:

"Murphy (6-5, 270) was taken in the first round (28th overall) out of Clemson University. He played in 38 career games with 27 starts in three seasons (2020-22) with the Tigers, totaling 119 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 37 TFLs, six FFs and five PDs. He was an All-ACC second team selection in 2021 and '22."

