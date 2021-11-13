WATCH: Will Swinney scores on a fake field goal TD
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 13, 2021, 1:49 PM

A special moment for the Swinney moment as receiver Will Swinney scored on a fake field goal attempt to put the Tigers up 9-7 in the first quarter of Saturday's game against UConn.

Dabo, Will, and Drew excited on the sidelines after the play:

