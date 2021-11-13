WATCH: Will Swinney scores on a fake field goal TD

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A special moment for the Swinney moment as receiver Will Swinney scored on a fake field goal attempt to put the Tigers up 9-7 in the first quarter of Saturday's game against UConn.

Clemson caught UConn off guard with this ??



(via @ACCFootball)pic.twitter.com/ty5HJMbQVB — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 13, 2021

Dabo, Will, and Drew excited on the sidelines after the play:

“Just like we drew it up in the backyard” pic.twitter.com/gTSgyh80yP — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2021