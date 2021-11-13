|
WATCH: Will Swinney scores on a fake field goal TD
|Saturday, November 13, 2021, 1:49 PM- -
A special moment for the Swinney moment as receiver Will Swinney scored on a fake field goal attempt to put the Tigers up 9-7 in the first quarter of Saturday's game against UConn.
Clemson caught UConn off guard with this ??— SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 13, 2021
(via @ACCFootball)pic.twitter.com/ty5HJMbQVB
Dabo, Will, and Drew excited on the sidelines after the play:
“Just like we drew it up in the backyard” pic.twitter.com/gTSgyh80yP— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2021
