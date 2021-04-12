WATCH: Trevor Lawrence shares heartfelt wedding video

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Congratulations to the young couple Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry on getting married on Saturday in Bluffton, S.C.

Pictures from guests have been circulating on the Internet and now Lawrence himself has shared an inside look of their wedding with a heartfelt video of their special day.

"Such an amazing day with friends and family," Lawrence posted on Instagram. "Here’s to life, Mrs. Lawrence."

Check out their video by clicking on the play button on the Instagram post.