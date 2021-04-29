WATCH: Trevor Lawrence pops in live ESPN shot, gives hug
by - Thursday, April 29, 2021, 5:53 PM
Trevor Lawrence and Marty Smith shared a special moment on live TV
Trevor Lawrence and Marty Smith shared a special moment on live TV

Getting your name called in a pro draft is a dream come true for most athletes.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is patiently waiting at home for tonight's 2021 NFL draft with popular CFB reporter Marty Smith there to cover it for ESPN.

Smith was doing a live shot, and Lawrence popped in to say hello and gave Smith a big hug.

"Feeling great, Lawrence shared to Smith. "Just good to be around family and friends and thankful you are here (Smith). Obviously, we have a relationship from Clemson, so appreciative of it."

Lawrence went on to say that he was just passing the living room to get some water.

Check out the fun clip below:

