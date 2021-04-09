WATCH: Travis Etienne NFL draft tape
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Apr 9, Fri 12:48

Check out a few of the accomplishments from Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Travis Etienne is one of the most accomplished players in the 2021 NFL Draft. The two-time ACC Player of The Year finished his career with 4,952 rushing yards (ACC Record), almost 7,000 all-purpose yards, and 78 total touchdowns. Etienne used his 4.45 40-yard dash speed to also snag 102 career receptions. He is arguably the most complete back in the draft.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry get married
PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry get married
Clemson's cheer team wins National Championship
Clemson's cheer team wins National Championship
No. 8 Tigers top No. 11 Gamecocks with 2nd-half comeback in Columbia
No. 8 Tigers top No. 11 Gamecocks with 2nd-half comeback in Columbia
Cavaliers even series with Tigers
Cavaliers even series with Tigers
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest