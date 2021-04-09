WATCH: Travis Etienne NFL draft tape

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out a few of the accomplishments from Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson running back Travis Etienne is one of the most accomplished players in the 2021 NFL Draft. The two-time ACC Player of The Year finished his career with 4,952 rushing yards (ACC Record), almost 7,000 all-purpose yards, and 78 total touchdowns. Etienne used his 4.45 40-yard dash speed to also snag 102 career receptions. He is arguably the most complete back in the draft.