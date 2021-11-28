WATCH: Swinney, Venables get Gatorade baths after win over South Carolina
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 28, 2021, 5:48 PM
Swinney got the celebratory shower on the sidelines
Swinney got the celebratory shower on the sidelines

The fun is in the winning and that includes Gatorade baths.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables both received Gatorade baths after Saturday's 30-0 rivalry win over the Gamecocks.

"Happy late birthday to my father right here," receiver Will Swinney said right before pouring some chilly beverage over his father right before the end of the contest.

After the chilly bath, the elder Swinney said, "Holy Moly. I didn't see that coming."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Updated Clemson bowl projections after the Tigers' strong finish
Updated Clemson bowl projections after the Tigers' strong finish
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 30 South Carolina 0
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 30 South Carolina 0
Former Clemson WR signs with European team
Former Clemson WR signs with European team
WATCH: Swinney, Venables get Gatorade baths after win over South Carolina
WATCH: Swinney, Venables get Gatorade baths after win over South Carolina
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest