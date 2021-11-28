WATCH: Swinney, Venables get Gatorade baths after win over South Carolina

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The fun is in the winning and that includes Gatorade baths.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables both received Gatorade baths after Saturday's 30-0 rivalry win over the Gamecocks.

"Happy late birthday to my father right here," receiver Will Swinney said right before pouring some chilly beverage over his father right before the end of the contest.

After the chilly bath, the elder Swinney said, "Holy Moly. I didn't see that coming."

A lot of joy (and Gatorade) pic.twitter.com/gs4pBNkDVc — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 28, 2021