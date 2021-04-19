WATCH: NFL draft commercial featuring Trevor Lawrence

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's finally almost here!

The 2021 NFL draft will start up on Thursday, April 29 to May 1st, on various networks, including ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Soon we will know the destination of several Clemson player's new NFL homes including Trevor Lawrence.

Check out the following short commercial to get you ready for the NFL draft that features Lawrence:

You've seen how good he was at @ClemsonFB.



Will @Trevorlawrencee be the best QB out of this @NFLDraft class?



??: 2021 #NFLDraft - 4/29 to 5/1 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/ni7vZPPDk6 — NFL (@NFL) April 19, 2021