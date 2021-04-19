WATCH: NFL draft commercial featuring Trevor Lawrence
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, April 19, 2021, 4:02 PM
WATCH: NFL draft commercial featuring Trevor Lawrence

It's finally almost here!

The 2021 NFL draft will start up on Thursday, April 29 to May 1st, on various networks, including ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Soon we will know the destination of several Clemson player's new NFL homes including Trevor Lawrence.

Check out the following short commercial to get you ready for the NFL draft that features Lawrence:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Deshaun Watson's attorney files response to 22 civil lawsuits
Deshaun Watson's attorney files response to 22 civil lawsuits
WATCH: NFL draft commercial featuring Trevor Lawrence
WATCH: NFL draft commercial featuring Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence thanks Jaguars fans by giving back to Jacksonville
Trevor Lawrence thanks Jaguars fans by giving back to Jacksonville
Two Clemson football signees make ESPN MLB draft top-20 ranking
Two Clemson football signees make ESPN MLB draft top-20 ranking
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest