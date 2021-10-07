WATCH: Dexter Lawrence Mic'd Up in dramatic win

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was mic'd up for a dramatic 27-21 New York Giants overtime win over the New Orleans Saints this past week.

Lawrence was instrumental in the Giants' first win of the season, tallying four solo tackles (one for loss) with a pass broken up.

Check out a teaser and the full video as you ride through an emotional game with Lawrence:

Full video link