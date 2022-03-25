WATCH: Deshaun Watson introduced by Browns, denies wrongdoing in cases against him

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was introduced by the Cleveland Browns as their new franchise player on Friday. With that, he also had his first news conference since the numerous allegations of sexual assault and impropriety he has been accused of over the last year.

After expressing his desire to leave Houston last year, the Texans granted that trade recently in the deal with the Browns that rendered $230 million guaranteed to Watson. That came on the heels of a grand jury declining to charge Watson criminally, and on Thursday, another grand jury did the same.

Watson still has 22 civil cases pending and an NFL investigation still going, but he said on Friday that he has no intentions of settling and he wishes to fully clear his name.

“I understand these allegations are serious. I never assaulted any woman. I've never disrespected any woman," Watson said. "I was raised to be genuine and to respect everyone around me…

“I’ve never done the things that these people are alleging.”

Watch the full news conference below:

The back and forth between ESPN's @Jake_Trotter and Andrew Berry about whether the Browns or the investigators the Browns hired spoke to the 22 women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct: pic.twitter.com/4MAb5OPBl2 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 25, 2022

Deshaun Watson, asked if he has any regrets: "I don't have any regrets. Like I said, the things off the field right now that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging."pic.twitter.com/3i87t1yCjo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2022

Browns QB Deshaun Watson says he doesn't intend to settle the 22 lawsuits, wants to clear his name. Asked if he'll seek counseling, he answers, "The counseling part is hard, because I don't have a problem, I don't have an issue." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 25, 2022

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: "I have confidence in the work we put in. ... I'm really looking forward to coaching Deshaun."



Browns QB Deshaun Watson: "That's my main focus, to show the people here who I really am." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 25, 2022

Dee Haslam: 'Speaking to Deshaun, he is a community guy. I think he will work very hard to earn trust in the community and in our organization.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 25, 2022

Jimmy Hasman: 'We understood a lot of people would not be comfortable with it and would criticize it. We are confident in time that he will gain their trust.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 25, 2022