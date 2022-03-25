WATCH: Deshaun Watson introduced by Browns, denies wrongdoing in cases against him
Deshaun Watson begins a new chapter in Cleveland while having to answer for his last couple years in Houston.
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was introduced by the Cleveland Browns as their new franchise player on Friday. With that, he also had his first news conference since the numerous allegations of sexual assault and impropriety he has been accused of over the last year.

After expressing his desire to leave Houston last year, the Texans granted that trade recently in the deal with the Browns that rendered $230 million guaranteed to Watson. That came on the heels of a grand jury declining to charge Watson criminally, and on Thursday, another grand jury did the same.

Watson still has 22 civil cases pending and an NFL investigation still going, but he said on Friday that he has no intentions of settling and he wishes to fully clear his name.

“I understand these allegations are serious. I never assaulted any woman. I've never disrespected any woman," Watson said. "I was raised to be genuine and to respect everyone around me…

“I’ve never done the things that these people are alleging.”

Watch the full news conference below:

